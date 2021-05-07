Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $181,568,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $64,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 266,253 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

