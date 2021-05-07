Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

