Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.