Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 301 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

