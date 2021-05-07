Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,094 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.47% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

