Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

DIOD stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

