Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335.13 ($4.38).

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 2,896,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

