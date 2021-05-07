DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.30 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,977. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

