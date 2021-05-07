DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of DISH opened at $45.93 on Monday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

