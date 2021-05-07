DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.87 Million

Brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $434.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.99 million to $436.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $297.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. The company had a trading volume of 191,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,791. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $115.11 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

