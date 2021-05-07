Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last quarter.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$54.05 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$58.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.