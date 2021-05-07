Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Dover has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $152.90. 9,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,673. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $152.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

