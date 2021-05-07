Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

