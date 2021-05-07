Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

PM opened at $96.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

