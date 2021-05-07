Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

