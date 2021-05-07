Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

