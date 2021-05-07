Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

