Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

