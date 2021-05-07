Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

RMD opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

