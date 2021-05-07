Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

