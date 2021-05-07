DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $19.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of DRD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,948. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2719 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

