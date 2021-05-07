Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 79587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

