Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help the company record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a strong balance sheet strength with no debt. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Markedly, it reported weak first-quarter results, caused by customer pushouts in Asia and Europe. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of DRQ opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

