DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.13.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $141.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.