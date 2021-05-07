DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.93.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.30. 742,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,813. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

