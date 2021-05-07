DubaiCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,221.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $697,929.52 and approximately $2,221.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00046095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002792 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.