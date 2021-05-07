Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 37,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,166. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

