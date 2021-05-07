Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCO. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $57.03 on Friday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.