Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

