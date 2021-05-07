Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:PWR opened at $98.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

