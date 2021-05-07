Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

