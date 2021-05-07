Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

TSN opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

