Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,995 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.94 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.