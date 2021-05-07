DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Arnhold LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,353 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.27% of DXC Technology worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

