DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $32.81

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $31.11. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 58 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

