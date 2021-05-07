Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $302,937.55 and $112,539.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00683398 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.