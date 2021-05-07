Dynatrace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,891 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 993% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.