Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $70.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.24 million to $75.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,540.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $351.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 50,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

