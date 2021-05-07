DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKCMF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $159.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $159.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.