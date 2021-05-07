E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.45 ($12.29). 9,278,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.15. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.