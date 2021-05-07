Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

