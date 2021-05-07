Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

