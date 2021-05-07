Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases $11,881.53 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,881.53. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,769.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 4th, David C. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00.

GRF stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

