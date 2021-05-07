Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Earth Science Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.55 $523.37 million $14.60 11.84 Earth Science Tech $530,000.00 3.79 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85% Earth Science Tech -1,750.31% N/A -2,929.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $192.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Earth Science Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.