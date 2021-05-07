Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.82

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.13 million, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

