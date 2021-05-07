Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

DEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

