Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $124.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.