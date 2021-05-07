Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOCU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27.
Edoc Acquisition Company Profile
