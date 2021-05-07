Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOCU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

