eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in eHealth by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH opened at $65.88 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

