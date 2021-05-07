Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Element Solutions by 45.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 324,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

